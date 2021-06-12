Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$87.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$29.54 and a 12-month high of C$104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.11.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.