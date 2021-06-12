Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay is witnessing improving order levels aided by favorable agricultural market conditions in North America. Commodity prices are high and net farm income is near record levels as farmers are gaining from strong supply and demand fundamentals. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic. These factors will continue to fuel the company's top-line growth this year. Estimates for the current year’s earnings have thus undergone positive revisions lately. The infrastructure business is also well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand for Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products. A strong balance sheet, introduction of technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and synergistic acquisitions will drive growth.”

Lindsay stock opened at $165.26 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

