Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

