Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.81 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.11.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

