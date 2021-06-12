Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.