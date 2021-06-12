Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $804.03 million, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

