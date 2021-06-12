Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

