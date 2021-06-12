Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

