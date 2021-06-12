LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 236.80 ($3.09). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,450,274 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

