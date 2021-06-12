Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

