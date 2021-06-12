Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $73.89 on Friday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

