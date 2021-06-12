Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

LOW stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $190.81. 2,734,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,184. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.