LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $439,905.58 and approximately $3,027.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars.

