LUXCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $970,394.32 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $970,394.32 and $520.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,134.61 or 1.00180987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00365471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.00455606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.10 or 0.00843090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064478 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003534 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,484,583 coins and its circulating supply is 11,477,350 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

