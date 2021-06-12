LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $95.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

