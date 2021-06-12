Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPFRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MPFRF stock remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

