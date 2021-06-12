Marvell Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

