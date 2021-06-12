Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $66.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

MRVL stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

