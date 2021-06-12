Mary K. Bush Sells 2,875 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MANT opened at $89.45 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

