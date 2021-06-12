Mask Network (MASK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.86 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00013150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

