Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMND stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.56. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.96.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

