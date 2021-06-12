Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $282.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 218,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

