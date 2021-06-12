Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 614 2954 4474 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.59 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $3.57 million 20.26

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -26.00% -1,924.54% -9.26%

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group rivals beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

