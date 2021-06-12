MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MKP opened at C$17.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41. MCAN Mortgage has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$18.11.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total transaction of C$1,374,692.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,657,800 shares in the company, valued at C$28,630,206. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

