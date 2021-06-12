MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
MKP opened at C$17.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41. MCAN Mortgage has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$18.11.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
