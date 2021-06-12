McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 364,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

