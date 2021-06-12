Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 191.21 ($2.50). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 65,187 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £208.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.23.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

