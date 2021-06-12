MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Get MedAvail alerts:

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.18. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. Equities analysts expect that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter worth $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $7,205,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MedAvail by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MedAvail by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.