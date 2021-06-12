Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Down 81.0% in May

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REFG stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 521,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

