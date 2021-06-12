MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. MediciNova shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 106,070 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $208.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 384.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.