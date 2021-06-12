Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.48 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

