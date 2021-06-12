Melcor Developments Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MRD traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 8.11. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$5.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.