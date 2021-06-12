Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 45,073 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.10.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $128,908. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

