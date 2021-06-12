Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,941 shares of company stock worth $21,331,732. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $99.99 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

