Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $2,147,633. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

