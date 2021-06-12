Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.13 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.