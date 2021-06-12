Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 64.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 237,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

