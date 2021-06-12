Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRK. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

