M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 318,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPTA opened at $8.61 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

