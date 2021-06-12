M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.55 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,193,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

