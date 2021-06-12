M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SIVB opened at $561.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.