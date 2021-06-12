M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 609 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

