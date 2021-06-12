MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $692,289.62

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $692,289.62 and $37.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 415,685,206 coins and its circulating supply is 138,383,278 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.