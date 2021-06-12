Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post $428.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.60 million to $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $171.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

