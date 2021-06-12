Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

