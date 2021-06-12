Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

HPS stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.