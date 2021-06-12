Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $577,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.