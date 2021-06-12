Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 7,300 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

PPT opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

