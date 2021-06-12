Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

