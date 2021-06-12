Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. On average, analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 278.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

