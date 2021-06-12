Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires 81,578 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 637.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,578 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTYH opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $365.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.13.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

